New Shining Light Ministry of Venice hosts toy drive for needy children

The New Shining Light Outreach Ministry is currently accepting donations of new and gently-used Christmas toys for its “No Child Left Behind Without-A-Toy Drive.” The toys can be dropped off at the church at 740 Broadway, Venice, or organizers will pick them up. To make arrangements to either drop off or pick up toys, call 618-530-2347 or 618-541-2534.
Everyone is welcome to the “Toy Give-A-Way” that will take place from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at the church, 740 Broadway, Venice. Parents or a responsible adult must accompany the children to the drive and the child must be present to receive a toy. Adults will not be allowed to take toys from this event.
‘Blue Christmas’
First United Presbyterian Church will have a special service at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. The topic will be “Blue Christmas” and address how worshipers can help each other through depression, grieving and painful memories during the Christmas season. For further information, call 618-233-0295.
‘The Other Wise Man’
Troy United Methodist Church will present “The Other Wise Man” by Henry van Dyke and dramatized by Ruth Sergel at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. The performance is an expanded tale of the Magi from the Bible. Light refreshments will follow both performances. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $2 for children. For tickets, call 618-667-6241 or go online to www.troyumc.org/christmas.
