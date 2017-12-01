Donate at least 5 cans of food and see a holiday movie for free

The “Cans Holiday Film Festival” will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Marcus Theatres, 1320 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon.
If you donate 5 or more cans of food per person for the Salvation Army food pantry, then you can see a holiday film for free. Titles include: It’s a Wonderful Life, Elf and The Polar Express.
All donors will also receive a voucher to return to see another holiday film anytime between December 8-14. Titles for the later dates include: Christmas Vacation, White Christmas and A Christmas Story.
For more information or show times, call the theater at 618-624-7363.
Comments