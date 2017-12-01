Celebrate the Illinois Bicentennial at these flag raising ceremonies

Belleville and Madison County are two of the counties and communities across Illinois that will have Bicentennial Flag Raising ceremonies at noon Monday, Dec. 4, to begin the state’s bicentennial celebrations.
Illinois became the 21st state in the union on Dec. 3, 1818.
- Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert will host a flag raising ceremony at noon Monday, Dec. 4, in front of City Hall at 101 S. Illinois St. in Belleville. The event includes the reading of a proclamation and a raising of the Illinois Bicentennial Flag.
- Madison County will have its ceremony at noon Monday, Dec. 4, in the courtyard between the administration building and courthouse at 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville.
For further information about the Illinois Bicentennial celebrations, go online to www.illinois200.com.
