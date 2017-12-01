Belleville veteran writes wartime letter. 73 years later it’s sold on eBay.

More Videos 2:12 What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? Pause 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:08 Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 0:35 Driver injured in truck accident on Illinois 15 4:25 Watch President Trump's speech in St. Charles 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 1:36 Pro- and anti-Trump voices sound off in St. Charles before speech 1:26 Protesters stomp on American flag before Trump's speech in St. Charles 1:22 Drivers say O’Fallon I-64 exit is a hazard Video Link copy Embed Code copy

B-17 Tail Gunner talks about flight WWII B-17 tail gunner Charles Woodford, 90, of Belleville, Illinois took a flight on the Experimental Aircraft Association's B-17G-VE Aluminum Overcast. The plane flew out of St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia. WWII B-17 tail gunner Charles Woodford, 90, of Belleville, Illinois took a flight on the Experimental Aircraft Association's B-17G-VE Aluminum Overcast. The plane flew out of St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia. News-Democrat

