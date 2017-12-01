Metro-East News

December 1, 2017 9:37 AM

Major Case Squad investigating body found near interstate; third of year in Cahokia

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Friday morning after a woman found a body near Interstate 255 and Doris Avenue in Cahokia.

A deputy said the body belonged to a man in his early 20s.

A Cahokia School District employee told the News-Democrat the woman was walking when she found the man’s body.

The body appeared to be near an overpass on Doris Avenue about 50 feet from Interstate 255.

The Major Case Squad was expected to hold a press conference later Friday to release more information.

Doris Avenue is in a neighborhood of tidy homes interspersed with vacant lots and burned structures. The body was behind a burned-out home at the corner of Doris Avenue and Carol Road.

The body is the fourth found in Cahokia in 2017.

▪  A man apparently killed himself Nov. 21 in a vacant lot behind the Walmart on Camp Jackson Road. His identity was not released.

▪  Diondre Shanklin, of Cahokia, was found dead on St. Ambrose Drive in July. Christopher Nettles was arrested and charged in the death of Shanklin.

▪  The body of Christopher Stasiak, 44, of Dupo was found in Feburary. Stasiak had gone missing a year earlier while on a hunting trip, and no foul play is suspected.

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

Metro-East News

