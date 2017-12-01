Metro-East News

Okawville man to serve prison in child pornography case

A 26-year-old Okawville man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

Casey A. Koepke was sentenced Thursday in federal court in East St. Louis, according to a release from prosecutors.

He also was ordered to pay a $500 fine, register as a sex offender and serve five years on parole after his prison term.

Koepke was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 22, according to court records. The charge indicates he received incriminating files in November 2016.

He initially pleaded not guilty and his case was set for a jury trial in August. However, court records indicate he changed his plea to guilty in July.

