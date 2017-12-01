Okawville man to serve prison in child pornography case

A 26-year-old Okawville man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.
Casey A. Koepke was sentenced Thursday in federal court in East St. Louis, according to a release from prosecutors.
He also was ordered to pay a $500 fine, register as a sex offender and serve five years on parole after his prison term.
Koepke was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 22, according to court records. The charge indicates he received incriminating files in November 2016.
Never miss a local story.
He initially pleaded not guilty and his case was set for a jury trial in August. However, court records indicate he changed his plea to guilty in July.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments