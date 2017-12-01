Man sentenced after police seize $1.2 million, $72,000 in jewelry and 120 kilos of cocaine

A Houston, Texas resident was sentenced Thursday to almost 22 years in prison for his role in distributing 120 kilos of cocaine throughout the country, including in Southern Illinois.
Jamie Ramon Green, 46, was charged along with seven other people in the drug trafficking operation, according to a press release from the Southern District of Illinois.
Prosecutors also sought forfeiture of $1,212,934 in cash and jewelry appraised at $72,000.
The jewelry and about $45,000 was seized at a home on Nancy Drive in O’Fallon in early December 2015. The rest of the money was seized at a residence in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
The jewelry, according to court documents, belonged to a codefendant and included a gold Rolex watch, a gold and diamond bracelet and a gold chain with a cross and diamonds.
Earlier this year, the release stated, six of his defendants — Sammy Monroe, Rodney Smith, Dana Bell, Nahum Shibeshi, Astin Allison and Terrance Miles — were sentenced to various terms between four and 14 years.
The seventh codefendant, Victor Johnson, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, according to the release.
The federal indictment states that Allison, Shibeshi and Miles traveled through Texas, Missouri and Illinois to deal the cocaine.
