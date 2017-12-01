East St. Louis coach sent sexual texts to student, called her ‘edible,’ police say

An East St. Louis coach accused of soliciting sex from a student exchanged multiple inappropriate text messages with the 17-year-old — including one where he called her “edible,” according to newly released police documents.
An East St. Louis Senior High School student told police that the school’s girls basketball coach, Dwan L. Prude, 38, began to text her about sex and offer the teen money for sexual acts in December 2016, according to an affidavit filed by East St. Louis Detective Juan McCoy. The affidavit was part of an application for a search warrant.
The girl said he “sent multiple sexually-suggestive text messages to her phone, and had asked her to kiss him, discussed sexual activity and he suggested that he would give her money in exchange for sex,” McCoy wrote.
This behavior continued through February 2017, the girl told officers in June, when she approached them about Prude.
McCoy wrote in his report that the teenager did receive cash from Prude and told officers about text messages he sent that read: “Dannnggggg!! You look EDIBLE!!!” and “make sure you find me again. I have some $ for you. You didn’t kiss me either.”
The search warrant application was for Sprint Nextel records to confirm Prude’s number as given to them by the 17-year-old, McCoy wrote.
Prude was put on administrative leave several months ago, an East St. Louis School District 189 spokeswoman told the BND previously.
He was arrested on Nov. 3, according to court documents, on one felony count of soliciting a sex act from a person under the age of 18. However, he was not listed as a jail inmate as Friday afternoon.
Prude was hired at East St. Louis Senior High School in April 2017. Prior to that, he worked as the head coach for Lincoln Middle School girls basketball team for two years, and was the assistant coach for the East St. Louis High School boys basketball team from 2012-2015.
The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury, which will determine whether to issue formal charges against Prude.
