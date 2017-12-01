No eggs, no milk, no problem for this O’Fallon bakery

Children with food allergies don’t have to worry about what’s safe to eat at The Happy Bakery.
The O’Fallon bake shop doesn’t use animal products to make sweet treats — everything is vegan.
That means eggs, milk, cream cheese and honey don’t go into their desserts. But most people don’t know that, owner Charlie Cook said.
Requests for cakes and cookies continued to roll in after the shop converted in 2016.
The Happy Bakery now offers vegan grab-and-go treats at its new location at 106 W. 6th St. in O’Fallon.
Want to go? Here’s everything you need to know about the vegan bake shop:
What’s on the menu?
From chocolate caramel turtle and pistachio raspberry cupcakes, to oatmeal cream sandwiches and marshmallow pops, the grab-and-go menu at the bake shop includes a variety of sweet treats.
Cook and her assistant, Kristen Taylor, take custom orders, too. Since 2011, the bakery has dreamed up specialty wedding cakes, birthday cakes and desserts for every occasion.
The shop offers vanilla, peanut butter and jelly and German chocolate creations, too.
Why the shop went vegan?
Cook, an O’Fallon Township High School graduate, became a vegan in 2016 after years of baking with eggs and milk.
“Going vegan has not only been kinder to animals, but has greatly benefited our health, and that creates a much more eco-friendly footprint,” she said. “Once we were confronted with the horrible brutality of the animal agricultural industry, we decided it has no place in our life and our business.”
In addition to going vegan, the shop caters to a wide range of dietary needs, including peanut allergies.
Location
Cook hopes the shop becomes a destination for families in the metro-east.
Her shop now has outdoor seating and a party room customers can enjoy when she’s not hosting a private event.
The Happy Bakery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Mondays. On Sundays and Tuesdays, it is open by appointment only. For more information, call 314-660-6091.
