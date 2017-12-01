Judge Duebbert waives preliminary hearing on intimidation, sex charges

0:20 Body found near interstate Pause

2:12 What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights?

2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

2:08 Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup

0:35 Driver injured in truck accident on Illinois 15

2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus

2:03 Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker

1:48 Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber