Althoff grad gets shot at TV pilot; will team with writers from SNL, ‘Colbert Report’

An Althoff grad and East St. Louis native will get the chance to write a web-series pilot for Turner Cable this weekend.
Christina Anthony is one of eight finalists being considered by digital media firm Refinery29 and Turner Cable for “The Riot Comedy Lab,” taking place Saturday and Sunday in New York.
Riot Comedy Lab brings together eight new comedy creators with veteran mentors from TV comedy to help them develop their series concepts, according to Variety. At the end, one concept is picked for a pilot episode and will be distributed on TBS digital with an option for a full TV series.
Anthony and the other seven finalists will work with writers from “Saturday Night Live,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Colbert Report.”
“When we launched Riot, we made it our mission to identify, support, and amplify up-and-coming female comedic talent,” said Refinery29’s Amy Emmerich in Variety. “And now, we’re so excited to work with TBS and some of the brightest stars in comedy to create a space to develop this group of emerging voices.”
Anthony is an actress, writer and improvisational artist. She is an alumna of the famous Second City theater in Chicago, where she co-wrote three original revues that won a number of awards. She has performed at the Goodman Theater, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, New York Stage & Film, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Black Ensemble Theater and more.
On the screen, she has appeared on “Key & Peele,” “Totally Biased,” “ER” and “The Dilemma” from Universal Pictures. She was the seventh black woman to join Second City in its 54-year history. She grew up in East St. Louis and was a graduate of Althoff Catholic High School.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
