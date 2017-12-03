Metro-East News

Illinois inmate sentenced after woman mails him newspaper-wrapped meth in prison

A Missouri man involved in distributing smuggled methamphetamine in a federal prison in Illinois was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison after a woman was caught trying to mail him meth wrapped in a newspaper.

James L. Gary, who was already serving a 105-month sentence for federal gun charges from the Western District of Missouri, asked Candace J. Weakley to smuggle meth to him inside the federal prison in Greenville, Ill., in April 2014. The package was intercepted by prison staff before it got to Gary, however, according to a news release from United States Attorney Donald S. Boyce.

Gary, 43, used his outside contacts, including Weakley, to smuggle meth to other inmates in the prison, according to the news release. He was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release attempting to obtain contraband in the Federal Correctional Institution in Greenville in Bond County.

Weakley was sentenced to seven years in prison last year for her role.

