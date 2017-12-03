Four arrested, two hospitalized after stabbing in Quincy, police say

Two people were hospitalized after being stabbed Sunday afternoon in Quincy, police say.
According to the Herald-Whig, four people were arrested following the stabbing.
Quincy police were dispatched to 1804 Jacqueline Drive at 1:02 p.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed, the Herald-Whig reported.
An officer stopped a car driving from the scene where two men, 20 and 21, were inside with knife wounds, the Herald-Whig reported. One had cuts on his neck, arm and chest while the other had been stabbed in the arm. Both were taken to a local hospital, according to WGEM.
Police arrested Jonathon B. Watson, 23, of Quincy, on charges of aggravated battery, according to the Herald-Whig. Watson was being held at Adams County Jail as of Sunday night.
Three others were arrested during the investigation. Kerry D. Talburt Jr., 21, was charged with failure to appear on a warrant for marijuana charges; Dison C. Bainter, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana; and Zana S. Owsley, 38, was arrested on charges of interfering with an officer, the Herald-Whig reported.
