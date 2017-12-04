Metro-East News

Stabbing attack on bus by man’s brother-in-law left him partially disemboweled

By Mary Cooley

December 04, 2017 10:47 AM

An Illinois man is in custody, accused of stabbing his brother-in-law so much that the man was partially disemboweled on a Chicago bus in front of other riders.

Darnell R. Scott, 37, had bail denied on Saturday by a judge, the Chicago Tribune reports. He is being held on two counts of aggravated battery.

The stabbing happened on Thursday. The arrest report says Scott walked past the man, 50, but the man then approached Scott to ask if the younger man had sent people to attack him before they began to fight.

Chicago-area television stations are sharing cellphone video taken by other passengers of the fight.

The two-inch pocketknife was recovered; the victim had cuts to his stomach, arms, legs, neck and the back of his head. He is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital; Scott also had some injuries.

