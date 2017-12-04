Thieves steal supplies from Dollar General for second time in two months

Two men filled tubs with cleaning supplies and exited through an emergency exit at a Dollar General in Millstadt on Saturday, police say.
The theft is the second of its kind at the store in two months, according to Millstadt police, and they believe the same men committed both thefts. Lt. Alan Hucke said there were at least two men involved, but a third may have been driving the car— a silver Ford Taurus with no rear registration plate and tinted windows.
In October, at least two men stole supplies from the Dollar General, police say. None of the store’s workers saw the men taking the items or sneaking out the back exit.
On Saturday, however, a clerk saw the men go out a back door carrying large red storage containers and alerted the police. Police recovered video surveillance and a photo of the suspects.
Hucke said police also suspect on the same day in October that the men hit Millstadt, they also tried to steal from a store in Columbia.
“The main thing is this is the second time this has occurred. It’s a similar situation, they tried to do it in Columbia the same day back in October,” Hucke said. “It’s matching up that it’s the same operation.”
Hucke said they do not know for sure how much was taken from the store, but they know the men stole at least a few shampoo bottles and “a lot of laundry detergent pods.”
