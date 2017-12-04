Donny Blackley is being held on $1 million bond and has a court appearance on Wednesday.
Donny Blackley is being held on $1 million bond and has a court appearance on Wednesday. Provided photo
Donny Blackley is being held on $1 million bond and has a court appearance on Wednesday. Provided photo

Metro-East News

‘Dirty’ man, two women in custody, indicted on murder charges

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 04, 2017 02:23 PM

Two women in their late 30s and a man in his early 40s, who has “DIRTY” tattooed on the front of his neck, are facing indictments of first-degree murder in an elderly man’s death in Henderson County, Illinois.

Henderson County State’s Attorney said Monday that Donny J. Blakley, 41, Amy R. Hoffman, 38, and Angel M. Logsdon, 39, all of Gladstone, are accused of killing an 87-year-old man in October.

Rex A. Mynatt, 87, of Carman, was found dead in October of a gunshot wound. Carman is a village near Iowa in Illinois, in Henderson County, population 8,000.

Illinois State Police and Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies handled the investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All had been in custody on Friday on prior charges when the indictments were handed down, the state’s attorney’s office said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

    In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'
Happy Bakery in O'Fallon offers variety of vegan sweets 0:56

Happy Bakery in O'Fallon offers variety of vegan sweets
New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis 1:59

New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis

View More Video