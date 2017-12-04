‘Dirty’ man, two women in custody, indicted on murder charges

Two women in their late 30s and a man in his early 40s, who has “DIRTY” tattooed on the front of his neck, are facing indictments of first-degree murder in an elderly man’s death in Henderson County, Illinois.
Henderson County State’s Attorney said Monday that Donny J. Blakley, 41, Amy R. Hoffman, 38, and Angel M. Logsdon, 39, all of Gladstone, are accused of killing an 87-year-old man in October.
Rex A. Mynatt, 87, of Carman, was found dead in October of a gunshot wound. Carman is a village near Iowa in Illinois, in Henderson County, population 8,000.
Illinois State Police and Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies handled the investigation.
All had been in custody on Friday on prior charges when the indictments were handed down, the state’s attorney’s office said.
