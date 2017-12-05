Memorial, BJC wants to build Siteman Cancer Center in Shiloh

Plans to construct a second medical office building on the campus of Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh are being scrapped to make room to develop a Siteman Cancer Center facility instead, according to a news release.

“We are very excited about the possibility of bringing Siteman to the Memorial Hospital East campus,” said Mark Turner, Memorial Regional Health Services president in the release. “This will provide convenient world-class cancer treatment services to residents throughout our region.”

An application submitted in August for a second medical office building has been withdrawn to make way for the new application filed with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

Memorial Regional Health Services, Metro-East Services, Memorial Group, BJC HealthCare and Washington University Physicians in Illinois filed the Certificate of Need application to construct a three-story 70,650-square-foot medical office building at an estimated cost of $38.3 million.

Memorial is working collaboratively with BJC HealthCare and Washington University School of Medicine to develop a Siteman Cancer Center facility to serve residents of southern and central Illinois.

This building will also provide offices for physician specialists and services as well as expansion of Memorial Medical Group’s primary and specialty care providers, according to the news release.

The application is expected to be reviewed by the state health board at its February board meeting. If approved, construction would begin in early 2018 with completion slated for mid- to late-2019.