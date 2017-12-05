Roxana native drops congressional bid

A Roxana native, who is an entrepreneur and educator, and who threw his name into the hat for the 12th Congressional District election, has ended his bid to go to Washington, D.C.
Chris Miller, a Democrat, ended his run for Congress on Monday, after not filing petitions to run for office with the State Board of Elections.
“When the late Sen. Paul Simon asked me to consider a career in public service when I was 17 and a senior at Roxana High School, I took that calling to heart,” says Miller, now 35 and a resident of Alton. “I can’t thank the supporters of my first campaign enough for their trust and support and promise this is only the beginning of our work together to improve the lives and livelihoods of the people of Southern Illinois.”
Six people ultimately filed to run for the 12th Congressional seat by Monday’s deadline. Current U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, of Murphysboro, and Preston Nelson, of Benton, are seeking the Republican nomination.
Never miss a local story.
On the Democratic side, St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly, David Bequette, of Columbia, and Charles Koen, of Cairo, are seeking the nomination.
Randy Auxier, of Murphysboro, filed to run as the Green Party nominee.
The primary election is March 20, 2018 and the general election is Nov. 6, 2018.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
Comments