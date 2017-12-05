Pipe explosion near Dixon leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Two people died and two were injured after a natural gas pipeline exploded on a farm between Dixon and Franklin Grove in northern Illinois, according to WIFR.
The explosion, which occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, started a massive fire in the area. Of the two injured, one is in critical but stable condition, and the other is stable.
Fire crews told WIFR that farm workers were installing a tile to help with ground moisture, and a tractor got stuck. Workers used a second tractor to try to free the first but lost traction when the pipeline exploded.
The explosion site has been secured, Kinder Morgan told WIFR. A second pipeline was not hit by the tractors.
