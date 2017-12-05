Metro-East News

Southern Illinois man killed in car-horse crash

By Kara Berg

December 05, 2017 03:53 PM

An Iuka man died in a crash involving a car and a horse early Tuesday morning, according to Salem radio station WJBD.

Ronald Stuber, 78, was driving east on Illinois 161 when he struck a large horse in the roadway, the station reported. The impact killed Stuber’s 51-year-old son, Jeffery W. Stuber. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Ronald Stuber suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The horse died instantly, Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon told WJBD. Illinois State Police was handling the investigation.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

