Southern Illinois man killed in car-horse crash

An Iuka man died in a crash involving a car and a horse early Tuesday morning, according to Salem radio station WJBD.
Ronald Stuber, 78, was driving east on Illinois 161 when he struck a large horse in the roadway, the station reported. The impact killed Stuber’s 51-year-old son, Jeffery W. Stuber. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Ronald Stuber suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital and released.
The horse died instantly, Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon told WJBD. Illinois State Police was handling the investigation.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
