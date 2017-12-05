Get your insurance questions answered at this event

The Illinois Department of Insurance and “Get Covered Illinois” will provide information and answer questions about the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville.
Staff members from the Illinois Department of Insurance will provide information about signing up for insurance through GetCovered.Illinois.gov. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The toll-free number for the Illinois Department of Insurance is 866-445-5364. One of its two offices is located at 320 W. Washington St., Springfield.
