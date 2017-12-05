Metro-East News

Get your insurance questions answered at this event

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 05, 2017 04:29 PM

The Illinois Department of Insurance and “Get Covered Illinois” will provide information and answer questions about the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville.

Staff members from the Illinois Department of Insurance will provide information about signing up for insurance through GetCovered.Illinois.gov. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The toll-free number for the Illinois Department of Insurance is 866-445-5364. One of its two offices is located at 320 W. Washington St., Springfield.

