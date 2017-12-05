Madison County finance committee chairwoman won’t seek re-election

After a decade serving as a Madison County Board member, Lisa Ciampoli announced she won’t run for her seat in 2018.
Ciampoli, who is head of the Finance Committee, cited a series of family illnesses as the cause. Her mother, husband and uncle are in poor health.
“Family has to come first,” said Ciampoli, who intends to finish out her term.
Chris Guy, a Maryville trustee, announced Monday he will run for Ciampoli’s seat. He also served as a trustee for Collinsville Township from 2013-17.
“My philosophy is government is here to serve the taxpayers and not here to waste tax dollars or take more than what’s needed to provide necessary services,” he said in a news release.
Ciampoli said she supports his run. He is running unopposed.
Ciampoli, a Republican, said she has been proud of asking tough questions at meetings and helping the county avoid a $19 million jail renovation project funded through bonds in 2013. The project is scheduled to start in 2018 and cost about $9 million, according to previous reporting.
As head of the Finance Committee, Ciampoli also led the budget process this year. She has another year left until her term expires.
“I’m not done yet,” she said.
