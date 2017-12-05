Weather Service confirms tornado hit Missouri

A tornado hit counties in eastern Missouri and southern Iowa on Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
A survey team determined a tornado rated EF-2 — winds of up to 115 mph — hit eastern Clark County in Missouri and southern Lee County in Iowa on Monday night. At one point, a state facility for the Missouri Department of Transportation took a direct hit, and the tornado flipped a truck, injuring the driver, according to KHQA.
The tornado traveled nearly 9 miles before dissipating. The strength and path of the tornado is a rarity, for December and for the region in which it struck, according to news reports.
The MoDOT facility lost a salt shelter and doors, while the tornado also damaged trees and broke windows along its path, according to WGEM.
Never miss a local story.
Tornadoes are ranked on the EF scale, from 0 (about 65-85 mph) to 5 (more than 200 mph).
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments