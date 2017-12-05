Metro-East News

Weather Service confirms tornado hit Missouri

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 05, 2017 04:53 PM

A tornado hit counties in eastern Missouri and southern Iowa on Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A survey team determined a tornado rated EF-2 — winds of up to 115 mph — hit eastern Clark County in Missouri and southern Lee County in Iowa on Monday night. At one point, a state facility for the Missouri Department of Transportation took a direct hit, and the tornado flipped a truck, injuring the driver, according to KHQA.

The tornado traveled nearly 9 miles before dissipating. The strength and path of the tornado is a rarity, for December and for the region in which it struck, according to news reports.

The MoDOT facility lost a salt shelter and doors, while the tornado also damaged trees and broke windows along its path, according to WGEM.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tornadoes are ranked on the EF scale, from 0 (about 65-85 mph) to 5 (more than 200 mph).

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh

    Memorial Hospital East campus in Shiloh may soon become home to the metro-east’s very own Siteman Cancer Center facility if the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board gives approval.

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 1:34

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh
Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer 1:15

Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer
Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

View More Video