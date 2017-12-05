Metro-East News

Major Case Squad disbands in Cahokia; no charges filed yet in Friday's shooting death

By Kara Berg

December 05, 2017

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis will no longer be investigating the death of a 20-year-old Cahokia man.

The investigative unit announced Tuesday on Twitter that it has disbanded, five days after Javon Gibson was found fatally shot in Cahokia.

Gibson’s death investigation will now be handled by the Cahokia Police Department. Generally, Major Case Squad investigations stay open for five days, then if the case remains unsolved, they’ll turn it back over to the agency that requested the unit’s assistance, said Craig Coughlin, Major Case spokesperson for the Gibson case.

No charges have been filed yet, Coughlin said. Police are still waiting to learn more about some aspects of the case. Coughlin declined to comment on the details of what they’re waiting on, since it’s a “very active case” still.

“We would like to extend condolences to the Gibson family and thank the community for their support during the investigation,” the Major Case Squad tweeted.

Gibson was found dead Friday morning near Interstate 255 and Doris Avenue in Cahokia.

