Rural Madison County home severely damaged by fire

A rural Madison County home was left uninhabitable after a fire Tuesday evening.
Troy firefighters were paged to the home at 841 Longhi Road in rural Jarvis Township, between Troy and Collinsville, at 10:07 p.m.
Assistant Troy Fire Chief Ed Smith said the call was reported as a chimney fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof, Smith said.
Smith said there were no injuries, but had no further details as to what caused the fire.
The home was severely damaged. The south end of the roof, near the chimney, had collapsed in. The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.
Wednesday morning the home was wrapped in yellow caution tape.
