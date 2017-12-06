More Videos

    Firefighters battled a blaze late in the evening on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at a home near Troy. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters battled a blaze late in the evening on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at a home near Troy. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com
Firefighters battled a blaze late in the evening on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at a home near Troy. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Rural Madison County home severely damaged by fire

By Curt Libbra

clibbra@bnd.com

December 06, 2017 10:08 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A rural Madison County home was left uninhabitable after a fire Tuesday evening.

Troy firefighters were paged to the home at 841 Longhi Road in rural Jarvis Township, between Troy and Collinsville, at 10:07 p.m.

Assistant Troy Fire Chief Ed Smith said the call was reported as a chimney fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof, Smith said.

Smith said there were no injuries, but had no further details as to what caused the fire.

The home was severely damaged. The south end of the roof, near the chimney, had collapsed in. The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Wednesday morning the home was wrapped in yellow caution tape.

