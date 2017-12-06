Metro-East News

Southern Illinois man jailed on child porn charges

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 06, 2017 10:37 AM

A man from Southern Illinois is facing charges of child pornography.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that Paul Joseph Blaney, of Murphysboro, was arrested Tuesday after a 14-month investigation.

Police seized evidence related to production and possession of child pornography from Blaney’s home Friday.

Blaney is in custody at Jackson County Jail on $1 million bond.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information may call the Murphysboro Police Department t 618-684-2121 or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 618-687-2677.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Two O’Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Bracket Challenge

View More Video