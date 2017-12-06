Southern Illinois man jailed on child porn charges

A man from Southern Illinois is facing charges of child pornography.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that Paul Joseph Blaney, of Murphysboro, was arrested Tuesday after a 14-month investigation.
Police seized evidence related to production and possession of child pornography from Blaney’s home Friday.
Blaney is in custody at Jackson County Jail on $1 million bond.
Anyone with information may call the Murphysboro Police Department t 618-684-2121 or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 618-687-2677.
