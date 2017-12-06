Metro-East News

Man charged in 16-month-old boy’s death in central Illinois

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 06, 2017 12:34 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

An indictment has been handed down in the death of a 16-month-old Peoria boy in October.

Joshua A. Rutledge, 34, of Peoria Heights, is being held on $1 million bond, the Peoria Journal-Star reports.

The Peoria County coroner said the boy died Oct. 18 of blunt-force trauma. Two days earlier, police had been called to Rutledge’s house for a child who was not breathing. Rutledge told police the boy had fallen off the bed and onto a plastic truck. The boy later “got real stiff” and stopped breathing during a bath, Rutledge told police.

The police report says there was no apparent damage to the toy truck, CIProud.com, a local television station, reported.

Rutledge was watching the boy at the time for his girlfriend and is not related to the child.

