Man charged in 16-month-old boy’s death in central Illinois

An indictment has been handed down in the death of a 16-month-old Peoria boy in October.
Joshua A. Rutledge, 34, of Peoria Heights, is being held on $1 million bond, the Peoria Journal-Star reports.
The Peoria County coroner said the boy died Oct. 18 of blunt-force trauma. Two days earlier, police had been called to Rutledge’s house for a child who was not breathing. Rutledge told police the boy had fallen off the bed and onto a plastic truck. The boy later “got real stiff” and stopped breathing during a bath, Rutledge told police.
The police report says there was no apparent damage to the toy truck, CIProud.com, a local television station, reported.
Rutledge was watching the boy at the time for his girlfriend and is not related to the child.
