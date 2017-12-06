Cheese and sausage fight might have sparked Christmas decor fire, police say

Cheese and sausage may have led to a fight that ended with Christmas decorations being lit on fire in Peoria.
Police told the Peoria Journal Star that a 66-year-old man reported his apartment door’s decorations were set on fire Tuesday evening. Police observed some damage to the door; the fire department had already put it out.
The man said he had earlier given money to his 54-year-old neighbor to buy him cheese and sausage. The man did not buy the food, nor did he return the money, and the men argued, according to the report. Shortly after, the fire broke out.
The younger man accused the other of setting the fire. Police did not make any arrests.
