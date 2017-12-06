Metro-East News

Cheese and sausage fight might have sparked Christmas decor fire, police say

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 06, 2017 03:07 PM

Cheese and sausage may have led to a fight that ended with Christmas decorations being lit on fire in Peoria.

Police told the Peoria Journal Star that a 66-year-old man reported his apartment door’s decorations were set on fire Tuesday evening. Police observed some damage to the door; the fire department had already put it out.

The man said he had earlier given money to his 54-year-old neighbor to buy him cheese and sausage. The man did not buy the food, nor did he return the money, and the men argued, according to the report. Shortly after, the fire broke out.

The younger man accused the other of setting the fire. Police did not make any arrests.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook

    Christine Dormeier posted a call for help on Facebook after a local restaurant owner suddenly became ill and had to close their restaurant for several weeks.

Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook

Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook 1:08

Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook
Firefighters battle house fire near Troy 0:38

Firefighters battle house fire near Troy

Highland teacher, author of book on bullying shares with Shiloh Middle Schoolers 2:11

Highland teacher, author of book on bullying shares with Shiloh Middle Schoolers

View More Video