Man was high on meth in Illinois 4 crash that killed woman, police say

A Madison County man stole a Jeep from an acquaintance, drove while high on meth and killed a 35-year-old Sorento woman, according to charges.
Nicholas A. Raymer, 28, was charged Nov. 22 with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, aggravated DUI without valid insurance, reckless homicide, receiving/possessing/selling a stolen car and improper lane usage in connection with an Aug. 17 crash.
During the crash on Illinois 4, which killed Laura Clark, Raymer was under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamine, the charges allege. Clark was taken to Anderson Hospital, where she died just before midnight Aug. 17.
The vehicle Raymer crashed, a Jeep Wrangler, had been taken from an associate without permission, said Madison County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Thomas Dixon.
The aggravated DUI causing death charges each hold a sentence of three to 14 years in prison. Raymer’s bail was set at $75,000. He posted the required 10 percent in cash, $7,500, for his release on bond.
Clark, an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, had five children, according to her obituary.
