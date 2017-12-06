A barred owl who had been injured by a vehicle near Edwardsville spent the night behind bars at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. The owl is being treated at the Treehouse Wildlife Center.
Whooo will take care of an injured owl found in Edwardsville?

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 06, 2017 04:12 PM

An injured owl will get another hoot at life after a night behind bars in Madison County.

Lt. Roy Pickerill of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department found an injured barred owl on Illinois 157 near Mooney Hill in Edwardsville on Monday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The owl had apparently been struck by a car, and spent the night in a cage in the sheriff’s department.

The next day, Pickerill took the owl to the Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois for treatment and rehabilitation.

Treehouse Wildlife is a nonprofit organization that rescues and treats injured wildlife. “The goal at the Treehouse Wildlife Center is to return animals back into the wild, but if the animal is unable to return to the wild, it will be given a home at the center,” the statement read.

Among the resident animals at Treehouse are four bald eagles, coyotes, foxes, a groundhog, turtles, snakes, a number of birds and several owls.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

