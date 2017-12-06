Metro-East News

Republican state senator approves of recreational pot for Illinois

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 06, 2017 04:25 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Republican state senator has joined those calling for legal recreational marijuana.

State Sen. Jason Barickman, of Bloomington, told the local NPR station that he does not see marijuana use as a moral issue.

“I come as a fiscal conservative who recognizes we need to broaden our tax base. This is an issue that we have talked about through our budget stalemate of the last few years. This is an opportunity to broaden our tax base and hold, if not reduce, the individual income tax rates that today we’re struggling with,” said Barickman.

The senator told the Illinois News Network that he is ready to approve recreational marijuana, but not to co-sponsor a plan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last week, Gov. Bruce Rauner opposed any measure of allowing recreational marijuana.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook

    Christine Dormeier posted a call for help on Facebook after a local restaurant owner suddenly became ill and had to close their restaurant for several weeks.

Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook

Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook 1:08

Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook
Firefighters battle house fire near Troy 0:38

Firefighters battle house fire near Troy

Highland teacher, author of book on bullying shares with Shiloh Middle Schoolers 2:11

Highland teacher, author of book on bullying shares with Shiloh Middle Schoolers

View More Video