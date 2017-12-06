At Belleville’s Angel of Hope statue, parents mourn children who have passed away

More Videos 1:08 Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook Pause 2:08 Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 0:32 State Senate candidate wants to be a voice for Illinois residents 0:38 Firefighters battle house fire near Troy 1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 2:11 Highland teacher, author of book on bullying shares with Shiloh Middle Schoolers 1:46 State's Attorney Brendan Kelly hosts opioid addiction meeting 2:03 Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Angel of Hope statue brings comfort to those who have lost children Each year on Dec. 6, families make their way down to the Angel of Hope statue to lay down flowers and say a prayer for their late children. Each year on Dec. 6, families make their way down to the Angel of Hope statue to lay down flowers and say a prayer for their late children. kberg@bnd.com

