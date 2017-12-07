Metro-East News

Why we did this story

News-Democrat

December 07, 2017 10:23 AM

When Tim and Amy Elkins were charged in the death of their infant son in January, Madison County Sheriff John Lakin described the living conditions inside their home as “absolutely the worst that we’ve ever seen.’’

How could this happen? How could conditions get to this point, in this house full of nine children on Main Street in New Douglas? Could someone have stopped it?

Reporters Beth Hundsdorfer and George Pawlaczyk set out to find the answers.

The result of their work is “Sometime in the Night,’’ based on interviews, public documents and other records obtained by the BND.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is a tough story. Many readers will find the details disturbing, but they are essential to telling the story. We couldn’t ignore them. Neither could we avoid writing about the Elkins children, though we did not use their names or show their faces.

Please let us know what you think about this story. You can send your feedback to jcouch@bnd.com. Thank you for reading bnd.com and the BND.

— Jeffry Couch, BND editor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Feeding the needy in East St. Louis

    Cosgrove's Soup Kitchen in East St. Louis serves more than 100,000 meals to needy people each year. A renovation project is under way, with the hope it will be done by February.

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis 1:14

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family
Angel of Hope statue brings comfort to those who have lost children 0:51

Angel of Hope statue brings comfort to those who have lost children

View More Video