High school teacher drops bid for congressional seat

A Danville man has dropped his bid to run for Congress after falling short of the signature requirement to be on the Democratic Party primary ballot.
Anthony March, a high school teacher, was 50 to 60 signatures short of the 523 signatures needed to get on the ballot, he said.
“It didn’t quite work out this time,” March said.
March will not opt for a write-in campaign during this election campaign, but said he plans to run in the future.
He said he relied too much on himself to circulate petitions.
“I found a lot of people who were willing to help, but it was too late,” March said. “I definitely learned that I need to find more peple who are willing to volunteer.”
During the process, he did participate in forums and met many people on the campaign trail.
“I liked going around and talking to people a lot more than I thought I would,” March said. “It was fun to interact and hear their ideas.”
The Illinois 15th Congressional District is currently represented by U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, who is seeking re-election. Carl Spoerer, of Mahomet, and Kevin Gaither, of Charleston, are seeking the Democratic nomination. The primary is March 20, with the winners going onto the Nov. 6 general election.
The district covers southeastern Illinois from the Indiana border into Madison County.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
