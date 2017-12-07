Tesla’s semi truck
Anheuser-Busch orders 40 Tesla all-electric trucks for fleet

By Elizabeth Donald

December 07, 2017 02:06 PM

Anheuser-Busch is buying 40 Tesla trucks, the largest preorder yet of the all-electric tractor-trailers.

The U.S. subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev will use the Tesla fleet for shipments within 200 miles of its brewery locations, within the 500-mile range promised by Tesla, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Tesla trucks will be only a portion of the 750-truck fleets operated by Anheuser-Busch, but it is the largest single order publicly announced since the all-electric Tesla semi was unveiled last month.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are constantly seeking new ways to make our supply chain more sustainable, efficient, and innovative,” James Sembrot, A-B’s senior director of logistics strategy, said in a statement. “This investment in Tesla semi-trucks helps us achieve these goals while improving road safety and lowering our environmental impact.”

Other orders have come in from fleet operator J.B. Hunt and Walmart, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, as well as DHL and Fortigo Freight.

