Metro-East News

Multiple-vehicle crash closes northbound I-255

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 07, 2017 03:45 PM

A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 255 on Thursday afternoon closed all traffic lanes, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT posted on its Twitter account that a crash on northbound I-255 just past the Interstate 64 interchange closed all lanes. An image posted by IDOT appeared to show multiple passenger cars collided across the lanes.

Further details were not immediately available.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

