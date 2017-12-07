Multiple-vehicle crash closes northbound I-255

A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 255 on Thursday afternoon closed all traffic lanes, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
IDOT posted on its Twitter account that a crash on northbound I-255 just past the Interstate 64 interchange closed all lanes. An image posted by IDOT appeared to show multiple passenger cars collided across the lanes.
Further details were not immediately available.
Metro East: A crash on northbound Interstate 255 just past the I-64 interchange has closed ALL LANES. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/jGyeTUJzeq— IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) December 7, 2017
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
