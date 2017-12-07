Scott manager leaked info to bidders in exchange for baseball tickets

An Air Force employee has pleaded guilty to giving confidential information to companies bidding on contracts at Scott Air Force Base.
James Gillis, 60, of Maryville, disclosed information on contract bids to private companies who were involved with the bids, according to a news release from Donald S. Boyce, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
In return, Gillis received lunch and baseball tickets.
He was charged with and pleaded guilty to government procurement fraud in federal court in East St. Louis on Thursday, according to the release.
Gillis was the chief of project management for the 375th Civil Engineering Squadron at Scott Air Force Base.
He is set to be sentenced in March. Government procurement fraud carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine up to $250,000 and no more than three years of supervised release.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
