Metro-East News

Scott manager leaked info to bidders in exchange for baseball tickets

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 07, 2017 04:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

An Air Force employee has pleaded guilty to giving confidential information to companies bidding on contracts at Scott Air Force Base.

James Gillis, 60, of Maryville, disclosed information on contract bids to private companies who were involved with the bids, according to a news release from Donald S. Boyce, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

In return, Gillis received lunch and baseball tickets.

He was charged with and pleaded guilty to government procurement fraud in federal court in East St. Louis on Thursday, according to the release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gillis was the chief of project management for the 375th Civil Engineering Squadron at Scott Air Force Base.

He is set to be sentenced in March. Government procurement fraud carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine up to $250,000 and no more than three years of supervised release.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back

    Owner Kelly Funk talks about the menu and smoker at the new barbecue restaurant, Coal Miners, in Glen Carbon.

New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back

New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back 1:00

New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family
Feeding the needy in East St. Louis 1:14

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis

View More Video