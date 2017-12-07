The burnt ends at this new barbecue restaurant will keep you coming back

The craft barbecue scene in the metro-east is getting more competitive with the opening of a new restaurant in Madison County.
Coal Miners in Glen Carbon is the latest restaurant hoping to join the St. Louis region’s elite barbecue club.
Located at 123 Glen Crossing Road, you’ll find classic and unexpected barbecue entrees at the restaurant.
Owner Kelly Funk hopes the restaurant’s “burnt ends” keep customers coming back for more. An all-you-can-eat brunch menu includes smoked sausage and breakfast pizza.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and is closed Mondays.
Want to go? Here’s everything you need to know about the restaurant:
More about the menu
What are burnt ends? A lot people, including Funk, describe them as the most flavorful part of a smoked brisket.
Burnt ends can be hard to find, but at Coal Miners you’ll find pizza topped with burnt ends, a sandwich stuffed with burnt ends and if you’re craving a plate of burnt ends without the extras, you can order that too.
If you’re not into that, the restaurant has chicken, smoked pulled pork and baby back ribs on the menu. Coal Miners also has specialty pizza. The Louisiana Lighting pizza is topped with roasted peppers, smoked chicken, andouille sausage and fiery remoulade sauce.
Insider tip: Meat isn’t the only thing Coal Miners smokes for 14 hours. The baked beans on the menu are smoked for 14 hours too.
Meet the owner.
Funk isn’t new to the restaurant and bar scene. Funk also own the Wooden Nickel Pub and Grill on South Main Street in Glen Carbon. Funk grew up in Effingham where her grandmother, Elise Busse, owned a bar, from the 1940s to late ’70s.
“I’d like to say I got a little bit of my work ethic from her,” Funk said. “She would be proud of me.”
What’s in a name?
The name of the restaurant honors the city’s history. Funk also wanted to find a way to thank the town for its support through the years, so the name felt like a good fit.
“I wanted to give something back because they’ve been so generous to me,” she said.
