Metro-East News

Granite City man solicted 14-year-old over Facebook, charges say

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 07, 2017 05:09 PM

A Granite City man asked a 14-year-old girl to perform sexual acts with him and send photos of her genitals over Facebook, charges allege.

Matthew L. Dodd, 37, was charged Thursday with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Dodd allegedly asked the 14-year-old girl to touch her genitals and asked if she could send him a photo of her genitals.

The Madison County Jail could not confirm if Dodd was in custody Thursday evening. His bail was set at $30,000.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back

    Owner Kelly Funk talks about the menu and smoker at the new barbecue restaurant, Coal Miners, in Glen Carbon.

New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back

New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back 1:00

New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back
Feeding the needy in East St. Louis 1:14

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

View More Video