Granite City man solicted 14-year-old over Facebook, charges say

A Granite City man asked a 14-year-old girl to perform sexual acts with him and send photos of her genitals over Facebook, charges allege.
Matthew L. Dodd, 37, was charged Thursday with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Dodd allegedly asked the 14-year-old girl to touch her genitals and asked if she could send him a photo of her genitals.
The Madison County Jail could not confirm if Dodd was in custody Thursday evening. His bail was set at $30,000.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
