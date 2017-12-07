Swansea sees 9 car break-ins, issues Code Red alert

Swansea Police issued a Code Red alert to residents after a string of car break-ins Wednesday night.
At least nine cars were rummaged through on Wednesday night in Swansea, in two neighborhoods in the northern area of the city, said Swansea Patrol Sgt. Scott Lieb. There were no forced entries into cars, and nothing of significant value was taken.
It appears to have been crimes of opportunity, Lieb said, where someone or a group of people walked around trying door handles to see if they were unlocked. Assorted change, packs of soda and some retirement paperwork with Social Security information on it were among items taken.
The area hit was in proximity of Wolf Branch Middle School, on Green Haven Drive, Mimosa Avenue, Buckland Court and Scotsdale Drive. The two neighborhoods hit were within a half-mile of each other.
“There’s a lot to be said for public awareness,” Lieb said. “People need to lock their cars. If it’s not locked down, someone may take it.”
This isn’t something that happens too often in Swansea, Lieb said. They may have a string of burglaries one night, then not have any more reports for several weeks or months. So far, Wednesday night’s acts seem to be isolated.
“If people can lock their car doors, that will help tremendously,” Lieb said.
Police had no suspect information as of Thursday, as the investigation was still in preliminary stages. At least one house near the break-ins had external video cameras, and police hoped to obtain surveillance footage from that.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
