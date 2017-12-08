Man robs Casey’s store at gunpoint, police say

A gun-wielding man robbed a South Roxana Casey’s General Store just before 2 a.m. Friday, according to police.
The man walked into the store, at 400 Broadway Ave., and pointed a black semiautomatic pistol at employees while demanding money.
The man then ran west toward Illinois 111. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the robbery took less than a minute and the man did manage to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said the suspect is a black man who is between 5-foott-10 and 5-foot-11. He weighs between 220-260 pounds and was wearing tan pants, a black draw-string hoody, black gloves and was carrying a black canvas backpack, according to reports
No on was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information can call the South Roxana Police Department at 618-254-4303.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
