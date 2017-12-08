Wanted in LA: Fans for Rams pregame show

The Los Angeles Rams need some fans. Or at least some “actors, models, and talent” who can fake it well.
A casting call went out on Project Casting, for fans to be part of the pregame show airing on Fox. The audition seems to consist of showing up and wearing “your best NFL gear.”
Rams coach Sean McVay earlier this week said he would be conducting practices expecting Eagles fans to be louder than Rams fans in Los Angeles at the playoff game Sunday.
Earlier this season, a Rams running back said on a local show to “please come to our games.”
The Los Angeles Rams have been in the city since 2016, after spending 10 years in St. Louis.
