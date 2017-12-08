Former Collinsville woman’s murder case delayed again

Tiesha Anderson
A woman from Collinsville has forced more delays in her court case in Jackson County, where she is charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death.

Tiesha D. Anderson, 23, is charged in connection with the death of Robin L. Stief, who was killed in 2016 by being struck on the head with a hammer, strangled and suffocated, according to authorities. Her body was then put into a trash can and set on fire, officials say.

Anderson was arrested more than a month after the body was found in Carbondale.

According to Jackson County court records, Anderson has had four final pretrial hearings and was scheduled Thursday to enter a plea agreement. Instead, she forced her attorney to withdraw from the case, and she will be assigned a new public defender.

Anderson had filed a letter with the state’s disciplinary committee against her attorney.

Her request was granted, and she will be assigned a new public defender. The judge noted that her attorney had “handled many types of cases in a competent manner,” according to the Southern Illinoisan.

