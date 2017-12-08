New Siteman Cancer Center would bring cancer care closer to thousands, applicants say

More Videos 2:38 Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting Pause 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 1:41 See how Marine helped start Illinois’s bicentennial celebration 1:00 New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:08 Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 0:30 Andy meets Santa Claus 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32 State Senate candidate wants to be a voice for Illinois residents 1:03 Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh Memorial Hospital East campus in Shiloh may soon become home to the metro-east’s very own Siteman Cancer Center facility if the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board gives approval. Memorial Hospital East campus in Shiloh may soon become home to the metro-east’s very own Siteman Cancer Center facility if the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board gives approval. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

