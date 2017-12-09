More Videos


    Multiple residents reported seeing a formation of lights flying southwest across the sky in Jackson County, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Metro-East News

Flashing lights spotted in Southern Illinois sky

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 09, 2017 11:12 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Lights flashing across the sky had some residents in Southern Illinois and Missouri looking up Saturday night.

Multiple residents reported seeing a formation of lights flying southwest across the sky in Jackson County, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, around 8 p.m.

MeeMee Scheffer Prino saw the lights outside her home in Millersville, Missouri.

“At first, logically, I was like, they’re planes,” she said. “But I kept looking, and they’re so close together and where everything was blinking did not look normal to me. I thought, maybe this is a visitor from another galaxy; who knows.”

Prino, who caught the incident on video, said the lights lasted for at least 15 minutes.

“It looked like something was traveling up the Milky Way in unison. It was definitely alarming,” she said.

OK guys, ignore my heavy breathing, I’m sick! Someone tell me that I’m crazy, I’m standing outside, and there is a line...

Posted by Meemee Scheffer Prino on Saturday, December 9, 2017

Southern Illinois Fire Incidents posted about the formation on Facebook but deleted the post shortly after.

The post read that “multiple law enforcement agencies” in Jackson County, Illinois; Perry County, Missouri; and Cape Girardeau, Missouri were “reporting some sort of formation in the sky. Missouri Highway patrol also advised.”

Before it was deleted, Southern Illinois Fire Incidents commented on the post saying the lights were from a military training exercise in the area.

According to KFVS, dispatch in Cape Girardeau reported having one call about the lights but no information about what they are.


    Multiple residents reported seeing a formation of lights flying southwest across the sky in Jackson County, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

