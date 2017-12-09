Flashing lights spotted in Southern Illinois sky

More Videos 2:38 Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting Pause 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:08 Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 0:30 Andy meets Santa Claus 1:00 New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back 0:35 Driver injured in truck accident on Illinois 15 1:14 High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 1:07 IDOT High Speed Rail open house Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Flashing lights spotted in sky Multiple residents reported seeing a formation of lights flying southwest across the sky in Jackson County, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Multiple residents reported seeing a formation of lights flying southwest across the sky in Jackson County, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Provided

Multiple residents reported seeing a formation of lights flying southwest across the sky in Jackson County, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Provided