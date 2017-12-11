Kesha, left, and Macklemore will visit St. Louis in 2018.
Kesha, left, and Macklemore will visit St. Louis in 2018.

Kesha and Macklemore are coming to St. Louis next year

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 11, 2017 10:04 AM

Got $20 in your pocket? Then you can go see Kesha and Macklemore.

Lawn tickets to “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore” will be $19 the first week of sales for the July 10 concert. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon at www.livenation.com for the event at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Kesha’s most recent album, “Rainbow” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Macklemore, who recently released “Glorious,” is one of only two rappers to have a Diamond-certified single.

From each ticket, $1 will go to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network and M Plus1, which advances racial and social justice awareness.

