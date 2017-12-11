Metro-East News

Police respond to domestic dispute near Whiteside Middle School

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

December 11, 2017 11:45 AM

Police responded to a domestic dispute Monday morning just across from Whiteside Middle School in Shiloh.

The dispute was between a husband and wife on Sierrra Drive. Eventually the husband was taken into custody for his own safety, according to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bruce Fleshren.

“No one is injured, everyone is safe and he will be getting treatment,” Fleshren said just after 11 a.m.

Shiloh police and Med Star ambulance also responded to the incident, which closed down about two blocks of the neighborhood.

Police were clearing the scene around 11:25 a.m.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

