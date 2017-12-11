Armed robber at large after eluding police

An armed robbery suspect is on the loose after eluding Granite City police Sunday in a late-night vehicle chase.
Officers responded to the robbery just after 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Iowa Street, according to a release from Detective Lt. Nick Novacich. He said officers later found the suspect driving on Illinois 3 toward Interstate 270.
“The officers attempted to stop the suspect at which time the suspect fled,” Novacich wrote.
Police chased the suspect, who eventually got out of the car and fled on foot.
Officers were unable to catch the suspect, but no one was hurt during the pursuit.
Investigators are still working on the case and Novacich said no additional information will be released as of Monday morning.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
