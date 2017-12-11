Metro-East News

Gunman accosts woman outside her Belleville residence, steals her car

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 11, 2017 02:35 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Police are investigating an armed carjacking in Belleville that took place Sunday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Lauren Circle where a woman said someone had approached her with a black handgun and demanded her wallet and keys, according to a press release.

The woman said the man pulled up behind her in the parking lot in a white car with tinted windows. As she got to her front door, he approached her with the gun. She handed over her items and he fled in her black Hyundai Sonata, according to police.

She described the man as black with a thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, white T-shirt and black jeans, according to police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman was not injured.

Belleville detectives located the stolen vehicle in north St. Louis but had not found the suspect as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire

    Darneshia Williams, a 36-year-old mother of five, talks about losing everything in a house fire in Fariview Heights. Since Friday, she and the youngest four children have been staying in a room at the America's Best Value Inn, provided by the Red Cross.

Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire

Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire 2:08

Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire
Fairview Heights Fire Dept. helping family after house fire 1:47

Fairview Heights Fire Dept. helping family after house fire
Seniors get their meals from the wheels of Senior Services Plus 0:58

Seniors get their meals from the wheels of Senior Services Plus

View More Video