Gunman accosts woman outside her Belleville residence, steals her car

Police are investigating an armed carjacking in Belleville that took place Sunday night.
At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Lauren Circle where a woman said someone had approached her with a black handgun and demanded her wallet and keys, according to a press release.
The woman said the man pulled up behind her in the parking lot in a white car with tinted windows. As she got to her front door, he approached her with the gun. She handed over her items and he fled in her black Hyundai Sonata, according to police.
She described the man as black with a thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, white T-shirt and black jeans, according to police.
Never miss a local story.
The woman was not injured.
Belleville detectives located the stolen vehicle in north St. Louis but had not found the suspect as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments